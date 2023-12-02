“The Best in the World” is coming to the blue brand next week.

Following his surprise WWE return at Survivor Series this past Saturday night, CM Punk has made one follow-up appearance on this week’s episode of Monday Night Raw.

During Friday night’s episode of WWE SmackDown, a recap video package aired to show Punk’s return at Survivor Series and his subsequent Raw promo.

At the end of the segment, it was announced that CM Punk will be coming to next week’s special Tribute to the Troops edition of WWE Friday Night SmackDown from Providence, Rhode Island.

