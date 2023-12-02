Like multi-man matches?

Trios Match: The Don Callis Family vs. Jah-C, Renny D, & Kit Sackett

Trios Match: Hikaru Shida, Skye Blue, & Kris Statlander vs. Anna Jay & The Outcasts

Trios Match: Brian Cage & The Workhorsemen vs. Komander, Penta el Zero Miedo, & El Hijo del Vikingo

Eight-Man Tag: Angelo Parker, Matt Menard, & The Dark Order vs. Danhausen, Hook, Orange Cassidy, & Trent

AEW Rampage 12/1/23

From the Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota! Tony Schiavone and Excalibur are on the call

Match #1. Eight-Man Tag: Hook, Orange Cassidy, Trent, & Danhausen vs. Angelo Parker, Matt Menard, & The Dark Order w/ Jake Hager

The bad guys jump the good guys early and here we go. Step-up hurricanrana by Danhausen to Uno and a Northern Light’s to Alex Reynolds. HOCKEY FIGHT! All eight guys are brawling in the center and Best Friends connect with four vertical suplexes. Hook lays in some body shots on Parker but Menard catches him from behind with a back breaker and a running knee by Parker. Powerbomb by Menard to Trent. Satellite DDT by Cassidy to Menard. Chop by Evil Uno but a release German suplex by Danhausen. Rolling elbow by Reynolds and a T-Bone by Hook. One to Parker. Uno cuts him off but he gets T-Boned too. Wheeler Yuta’s music hits and distracts Hook, as Menard attacks from behind. Yuta joins the announce desk as Dark Order corners hook. Pair of lariats by Uno and a two count. Hook is in trouble but returns fire with a diving clothesline that takes out Menard. Trent gets the tag and it’s a German suplex to Reynolds. Two. A half and half is blocked but not to Uno, who eats one. Saito suplex by Renolds now and Cassidy gets the tag. Orange kicks to the Dark Order and a double dropkick. Satellite DDT is blocked but Cassidy counters into a Stundog Millionaire. Cassidy runs into a big boot and SOMETHING EVIL by Uno! Two counts. Reynolds in with a big boot to Cassidy and both men are up top. Trent chases Reynolds down and sends him crashing to the mat with a release German suplex. Danhausen is in and Menard is cursed! THE BUCKET HAT! Hager is furious and charges but gets low bridged. Parker takes the hat back but Hook comes from behind and locks in the RedRum. Danhausen rolls Menard up for the win!

Winners: Orange Cassidy, Trent, Dan Hausen, & Hook

Rating: **3/4. Paint-by-numbers eight-man here with all these guys, but this one was quick and just… fun. Danhausen is back and he got the win tonight.

Outcasts and Anna are here with Renee. Saraya says her and Anna have a lot in common, and that’s a big, greasy… here’s Angelo Parker. Parker and Ruby lock eyes but Saraya says NO! NO!

Tony Schiavone welcomes STINGGGGGG to the ring. Here comes “Nature Boy” Ric Flair! Sting says he’d had amazing matches in this town, with Bam Bam, alongside Lex Luger, and more. Thank you Tony Khan for letting Sting have these moments. Here’s Flair. From 1972 until today, and believe it or not, Ric Flair is still alive. Dusty Rhodes, Ricky Steamboat, and Sting… three men that mean more than anything else to Flair. An incredible ride these two have been, and Flair will be with Sting in the end, just as he was in the beginning. Flair says this doesn’t happen in pro wrestling. They’re going to dance all night, and then dance a little longer. Flair can’t give out the hotel anymore, but they’re going to be AEW strong.

Match #2. Don Callis Family vs. Jah-C, Renny D, & Kit Sackett

Hobbs spinebusters everyone. Takeshita and Fletcher enter the ring. World’s Strongest Slam, Hammerlock Michinoku Driver, and the Overhook Tombstone in stereo and this one’s over.

Winners: Don Callis Family

Rating: NR

Callis says they’re going to destroy everything.

Prince Nana is with Brian Cage and The WorkHorsemen. Nana needs to hire some people for tonight, and Nana likes Henry and Drake’s style. Nana says if The WorkHorsemen win tonight, since they’ve been paid… there may be some further opportunities.

Match #3. Anna Jay, Ruby Soho, & Saraya vs. Hikaru Shida, Skye Blue, & Kris Statlander

Shida with a running low elbow and a double elbow drop with Statlander to Jay. Blue in with a face buster on the knee and a rebound roundhouse kick. Blue and Statlander aren’t getting along and spend time tagging each other in, but Shida has seen enough and tags herself. Enziguiri by Shida to Saraya and a Torture Rack. Soho gets suplexed on Saraya and Shida gets two. Blue gets the tag and connects with a running knee on the ropes, but Ruby hits a knee to the face from the outside. Outcasts are in control throughout the commercial break, as Blue is caught in the wrong corner. Back from commercial and Statlander must have gotten the tag, getting a two count on a Michinoku Driver to Ruby. Jay gets the tag and connects with a hook kick for two. Superkick by Skye. Superkick by Saraya. Running knee by Shida. Complete Shot by Jay to Statlander. Hook kick to Statlander but Ruby accidentally superkicks Anna Jay. Statlander grabs Ruby for an Electric Chair facebuster and Skye Blue is here for the Code Blue! One, two, three.

Winners: Hikaru Shida, Skye Blue, & Kris Statlander

Rating: **1/4. Definitely some more meat on the bone in this match, but it was short and half of it happened throughout a commercial that we didn’t even see. I’m all for the Outcasts split if that’s the direction they’re going, but The Outcasts are good together if given the opportunity.

Match #4. Brian Cage & The WorkHorsemen vs. Penta el Zero Miedo, Viking, & Komander

Cage with a head biel to Komander. Penta comes in with a diving crossbody and a superkick to Cage. Henry makes the tag and hits a roundhouse and some body shots. Vikingo gets the tag and comes off the top with a missile dropkick. Spinning back kick to Henry and an imploding Dragonrana! Corkscrew kick to Henry and Drake gets the tag. Overhand chop by Vikingo to Henry. Drake lets him. A second one. Vikingo ducks two clotheslines but walks into a huge chop. Huge belly-to-belly by Drake. Step-up twisting tieres by Vikingo and a pair of superkicks to Henry and Cage. Asssted shotgun dropkick by Komander and a triple plancha! Vikingo gets caught by Drake and the rebound lariat off the bottom rope flattens him. Komander now stuck in the wrong part of town as Henry twists the neck and Drake comes outside in with a senton. Drake misses Vader Bomb and Vikingo gets the tag. Vikingo walks into a straight armbar by Henry but he gets to the ropes. Cage in now and he curls Vikingo before throwing him with a fall away slam. Vikingo backflips out of a German suplex but connects with a Pele kick. Slingblade as Penta is tagged in. Make that two. WorkHorsemen now eat a pair of superkicks and a cazedora by Penta into a diving DDT on both men. Komander gets the tag and it’s a misisle dropkick to Jake. Henry gets rocket launched by Penta into another missile dropkick. Springboard Code Breaker to Cage and a diving double footstomp to Cage by Vikingo. Double stomp by Penta on Cage only gets two. Rising knee by Cage and Komander comes in with a springboard but gets shoulder blocked out of mid-air. Cage monkey flips Komander into a powerbomb by Drake, into a slingshot, into a superkick by Henry, into a diving double stomp by Henry off the top! Penta makes the save. Springboard Crucifix Bomb by Vikingo and a jumping piledriver by Jenry. Drillbit by Drake to Penta! Back heel kick by Komander. Enziguiri by Henry catches Cage. Cage hits a discus lariat on Henry in return and then leaves the match! Penta finishes this one with the Fear Factor and a rope walk Shooting Star by Komander, into a 630 by Vikingo!

Winners: Penta el Zero Miedo, El Hijo del Vikingo, & Komander

Rating: ***1/2. This exceeded all expectations given the time allowed, if you love insane sprint spot fests. How great at The WorkHorsemen?

Final Thoughts: Kind of felt like the undercard of an NJPW G1 show, with four multi-man matches? That’s a lot for anyone. I do appreciate there were stories intertwined, but they could have given us one Continental Classic match, no? 7/10.