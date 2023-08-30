WWE has officially announced an injury to Xavier Woods from Monday’s RAW.

As noted, Monday’s Payback go-home edition of RAW saw The Viking Raiders defeat The New Day while Drew McIntyre and Matt Riddle watched from ringside. At one point the action went to the floor and Ivar scooped Kofi Kingston for a slam into the barrier, but they landed on McIntyre and Riddle. This led to an angry McIntyre throwing ringside furniture, including one of the office chairs. McIntyre meant to hit Erik with the flying chair, but it hit Woods and laid him out. This allowed Ivar to take McIntyre out, and The Vikings to double team Kingston for the Ragnarok finish. McIntyre helped tend to Woods at ringside while apologizing. He continued to apologize backstage, to Kingston, while Woods was being evaluated. Kingston said Woods wasn’t doing so good, and that motivated McIntyre to ask for next week’s Tornado Tag Team match so that they can end this “Viking problem” for good.

Woods then took to Twitter on Tuesday and announced that he has whiplash. He noted that doctors have ordered him so stay out of the ring next week, so he will be missing the Labor Day RAW from Charlotte, NC. Woods also expressed disappointment in not being able to celebrate his 37th birthday with fans next week, but he said he will see everyone the following week for RAW in Norfolk, VA.

In an update, WWE announced today that Woods is suffering from a cervical strain that was caused by the chair thrown by McIntyre.

WWE noted that Woods’ current status is week-to-week, and that he will miss next week’s Labor Day RAW from Charlotte. A cervical strain/sprain is whiplash, and patients are usually healed in 1 week to 3 months depending on the severity.

Woods and Kingston were not announced for a match on next week’s RAW ahead of time, but they likely would have watched The Vikings vs. McIntyre and Riddle in the Tornado Tag Team match, from ringside or backstage.

The New Day are currently working a three-way tag team program with The Viking Raiders, and McIntyre and Riddle, as all three teams look forward to securing a title match with Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens.

The New Day just returned to action in early August as Kingston had been on the shelf with an ankle injury since March. Woods worked several singles matches while Kingston was out of action, but he was away from mid-May until when Kingston was able to return earlier this month.

BREAKING: Xavier Woods suffered a cervical strain after getting hit by a chair thrown by Drew McIntyre. He will miss the upcoming Monday Night Raw. pic.twitter.com/WiZboDvke4 — WWE (@WWE) August 30, 2023

Moments before I had a chair hurled into my face giving me whiplash. Doctors orders, no wrestling next week. Was pumped to be out there on my birthday but it looks like I'll be spending it at home next Monday. See yall the week after! https://t.co/ZBGd8qzYZS — Austin Creed (@AustinCreedWins) August 29, 2023

