Xavier Woods has given a health update after getting a chair hurled into his face on last night’s episode of WWE Raw.

The former King of the Ring revealed that the spot has given him whiplash and that he will not be able to perform on the September 4th episode of Raw under doctor’s orders.

Moments before I had a chair hurled into my face giving me whiplash. Doctors orders, no wrestling next week. Was pumped to be out there on my birthday but it looks like I’ll be spending it at home next Monday. See yall the week after!

You can check out his post below.