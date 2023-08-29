A big detailed updated on the CM Punk backstage drama from this past Sunday’s AEW All In pay-per-view, as well as a note on the Second City Saint potentially getting fined for his recent shots at Adam Page in a post-show Collision promo. A full breakdown can be found below.

Post-Collision jabs at Adam Page/Punk fined:

Earlier this month Punk took several shots at Adam Page following an episode of Collision in Greensboro. According to PW Insider, the belief is that Punk was fined for these comments, with the report stating that the fine could have been as high as five-figures. For what it’s worth a report surfaced on August 15th saying that Punk apologized to Page for his unprovoked promo.

Updated details on backstage incident with Jack Perry at AEW All In:

CM Punk got into a physical altercation with Jack Perry backstage at Sunday’s AEW All In pay-per-view moments before Punk’s opening matchup with Samoa Joe. This stemmed from an incident that occurred backstage at Collision several weeks ago, where Punk shot down Perry’s idea of using real glass in an angle, something Perry had gotten approved from AEW prior. However, when the day came to shoot the segment at Collision Punk said no, and the segment got scrapped. It was said that Perry was unhappy about the situation, and how the story was reported afterward by the media.

Perry made reference to this during his pre-show FTW Championship match with HOOK, where real glass was used in a car spot. Perry said, “Real Glass Cry Me A River,” a clear shot at the Second City Saint.

We have reported many versions of the actual altercation, including stories from Haus of Wrestling, Fightful, and PW Insider. Bryan Alvarez has now added some new details.

Backstage after Perry’s match Punk reportedly approached him and asked if Perry had a problem with him. Perry responded by referring to his comment during the match. Punk allegedly replied, “You know I can beat your ass, right?” This led to a brief physical confrontation where Punk EITHER shoved or pie-faced Perry and then put him in a guillotine headlock. The altercation was broken up quickly by Samoa Joe, but the scuffle was close enough to gorilla that several monitors were knocked over. AEW President Tony Khan did witness it happen.

After the incident, Punk was said to be furious. He apparently threatened to quit and initially didn’t want to go out for his match against Samoa Joe, causing a slight delay. Joe was extremely upset but managed to convince Punk to perform the match. Punk would win with the Pepsi Plunge.

There was almost another confrontation between Punk and Miro. Miro approached Punk after his match to ask about the situation with Perry, resulting in an argument. Punk suggested stepping outside, but the situation didn’t escalate further. Following these reports, some denials emerged regarding this altercation, with both Nick Hausman and PW Insider denying its occurrence.

Khan addressed the incident during the post-All In media scrum. He said that he was aware that something happened, and that the incident was under investigation. PW Torch reported that Punk and Khan got into a heated discussion, one that has potentially fractured their relationship.

Sports Illustrated reported this morning that Punk and Perry have been suspended for their altercation. This has since been confirmed by multiple outlets. Both men will be off this Sunday’s All Out pay-per-view card in Chicago.

Wrestling Headlines will continue to keep you updated on this story.