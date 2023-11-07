“The Pirate Princess” is coming to Friday night’s.

Following her surprise return at WWE Crown Jewel 2023 this past Saturday in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, WWE has confirmed the television return of Kairi Sane for later this week.

A commercial aired during this week’s post-Crown Jewel episode of Monday Night Raw advertising Kairi Sane for this Friday night’s episode of WWE SmackDown on FOX.

As seen at Crown Jewel, Sane made her surprise return helping IYO SKY retain her WWE Women’s Championship.

