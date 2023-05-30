WWE NXT Superstar Ilja Dragunov is reportedly being discussed for a spot in Imperium.

It was first revealed by Better Wrestling Experience how Dragunov was considered for a main roster call-up a few weeks back, specifically for a role in the Imperium faction on RAW. Now a new report from @WRKDWrestling notes how there’s talk of bringing Dragunov up to the main roster to be added to Imperium, but some time after WWE SummerSlam in early August.

Dragunov going to Imperium is especially interesting given his history with WWE Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER. It wasn’t clear if Ludwig Kaiser and Giovanni Vinci will remain in the group.

It was also noted that coming out of NXT Battleground on Sunday, Dragunov’s Last Man Standing win over Dijak was praised backstage, along with the tournament finals bout that saw new NXT Women’s Champion Tiffany Stratton defeat Lyra Valkyria.

It was previously noted that NXT officials were “absolutely thrilled” how Battleground went, with some feeling like this was the best NXT “milestone” event in some time. One WWE source felt like Battleground was “worlds ahead” of the NXT Stand & Deliver show during WrestleMania 39 Weekend.

As noted earlier this week, main roster call-ups from NXT are expected to continue in the near future as there were some farewells following Battleground on Sunday night. It was noted by BWE that fans can expect call-ups to come in gradually soon. The report indicated that Bron Breakker, The Creed Brothers, and either Ilja Dragunov or Dijak would be called up, and it looks like that will be Dragunov over Dijak, but that has not been confirmed.

