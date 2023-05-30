The first photos of the new NWA World Women’s Television Title have been revealed.

Kenzie Paige became the inaugural NWA World Women’s Television Champion at the NWA 312 pay-per-view on April 7, by winning the tournament finals over Max the Impaler. She received a trophy at the end of the match.

The new black and silver title belt, seen below, will be presented to Paige this weekend at the NWA Crockett Cup pay-per-view.

Paige is scheduled to defend against an opponent to be announced on Night 2 of the NWA’s Crockett Cup pay-per-view, which is scheduled for this Sunday, June 4 at the Winston-Salem Fairgrounds Annex in Winston-Salem, NC. The title defense is scheduled to air on the YouTube Pre-show. Paige is also scheduled to compete on Saturday night at Night 1 of the NWA’s Crockett Cup pay-per-view, teaming with her Pretty Empowered stablemates Ella Envy, Roxy and Kylie Paige for a Hardcore War against La Rosa Negra, Samantha Starr and NWA World Women’s Tag Team Champions M95.

You can see the title belt photos below:

