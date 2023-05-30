New WWE World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins and SmackDown Women’s Champion Rhea Ripley recreated a classic moment from the 2006 WWE Survivor Series during Monday’s RAW main event.

RAW was headlined by Rollins and AJ Styles defeating Damian Priest and Finn Balor of The Judgment Day. At one point, Rollins slid to the floor to pose with Ripley, who at first played like she didn’t know it was Rollins who was there.

As seen below in the side-by-side, this was similar to the 2006 Survivor Spot with WWE Hall of Famer & Senior Vice President of Talent Development Creative Shawn Michaels and former WWE Women’s Champion Melina. Their spot came during the Survivor Series bout between Team DX and Team Rated RKO, which included Melina and her tag team, MNM. This was similar to a 1996 spot Michaels did with WWE Hall of Famer Sunny.

Ripley responded to the spot and warned Rollins, writing, “You will regret this.”

Meanwhile, Melina approved of the nod as she tweeted, “I love this. [hand heart emoji]”

You can see the related tweets below:

Seth Rollins/Rhea did the Shawn Michaels/Melina spot I'm crying 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/8GsMzLjMJ9 — Wrestling Pics & Clips (@WrestleClips) May 30, 2023

the way seth rollins and rhea ripley recreated this shawn michaels/ melina moment.🙌#WWERaw pic.twitter.com/Puxq6e9adT — Ange 💅🏻 (@_lynchslaugh) May 30, 2023

