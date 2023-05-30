Season 4 of Vice TV’s Dark Side of The Ring will premiere tonight at 10pm ET.

Tonight’s “Chris and Tammy” episode will tell the story of WWE Hall of Famer Tammy “Sunny” Sytch and her longtime partner Chris Candido, who passed away at the age of 33 on April 28, 2005.

As seen below, Vice has released video of show creators Evan Husney and Jason Eisener breaking down everything fans need to know for tonight’s premiere. You can also see a promo for the episode.

Husney tweeted, “Tonight is the season 4 premiere of @DarkSideOfRing. Ten all-new episodes beginning with the story of Chris Candido and Tammy “Sunny” Sytch. Massive thanks to our incredibly hardworking crew and our viewers for making 40 episodes of this show possible!”

Below is the full schedule for Dark Side of The Ring season 4, along with the aforementioned clips:

* Tuesday, May 30: Chris Candido and Tammy Sytch

* Tuesday, June 6: Magnum TA

* Tuesday, June 13:The Graham Family

* Tuesday, June 20: Doink the Clown

* Tuesday, June 27: The Junkyard Dog

* Tuesday, July 11: Adrian Adonis

* Tuesday, July 18: Bam Bam Bigelow

* Tuesday, July 25: Abdullah the Butcher

* Tuesday, August 1: WCW Bash at the Beach 2000

* Tuesday, August 8: Marty Jannetty

.@DarkSideofRing co-creators @Evanhusney and @JasonEisener break down everything you need to know about our premiere episode on Chris & Tammy. Watch tonight at 10P on VICE TV. Find your channel: https://t.co/SfgVz53gIY pic.twitter.com/du0gbtWccP — VICE TV (@VICETV) May 30, 2023

Tonight is the season 4 premiere of @DarkSideOfRing. Ten all-new episodes beginning with the story of Chris Candido and Tammy “Sunny” Sytch. Massive thanks to our incredibly hardworking crew and our viewers for making 40 episodes of this show possible! pic.twitter.com/WQuPh9oGNw — Evan Husney (@evanhusney) May 30, 2023

