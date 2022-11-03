WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H and WWE Chairwoman & Co-CEO Stephanie McMahon are headed to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia this week.

It was noted by PWInsider that Triple H and Stephanie are scheduled to be in the Kingdom this Saturday to oversee the WWE Crown Jewel Premium Live Event.

WWE has a local press conference scheduled for Friday in Riyadh to promote Crown Jewel. WWE announced today that the presser will stream at 10:05am ET on YouTube, Facebook and TikTok.

WWE talents have already started to arrive in the Kingdom and will be locally promoting Crown Jewel. Be sure to join us throughout the week for updates from Riyadh, and live coverage beginning on Saturday morning at 11am ET with the Kickoff pre-show.

BREAKING: The #WWECrownJewel Press Conference will stream live tomorrow at 10:05 AM ET/7:05 AM PT on YouTube, Facebook and TikTok. pic.twitter.com/b4qkKmZ70h — WWE (@WWE) November 3, 2022

