CM Punk made his first appearance on WWE Monday Night Raw since 2014, and he delivered a promo after returning to WWE at Saturday’s Survivor Series premium live event.

According to Pwinsider, Punk’s promo was shorter than originally intended due to the Randy Orton vs. Dominik Mysterio match running longer than expected.

WWE often has to make time cuts during live television broadcasts. It’s worth noting that WWE nor Punk never had plans for him to criticize AEW or Tony Khan in his promo following his departure a few months ago after getting into a backstage altercation with Jack Perry at All In.