The 2023 WWE Draft continued this morning on The SmackDown LowDown as 15 more picks were announced, as listed below.

The Saturday morning picks included Zoey Stark, Von Wagner, JD McDonagh and Apollo Crews from WWE NXT. The first four free agents were also announced. It was noted that MVP negotiated Omos’ free agency so that he can maximize his visibility on both brands. It was also confirmed that RAW receives more Draft picks each year because the weekly show is longer.

As noted, Night 1 of the WWE Draft kicked off with last night’s SmackDown as 16 picks were made – 8 for RAW and 8 for SmackDown. WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H announced that the new post-Draft rosters will officially go into affect on Monday, May 29, which is two nights after WWE Night of Champions in Saudi Arabia. It was also confirmed that the new WWE World Heavyweight Champion, crowned at Night of Champions, will be exclusive to the RAW brand because Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns stayed on SmackDown, along with Solo Sikoa and Paul Heyman.

You can find the full list of Saturday Draft picks below, along with the picks from Friday night, and the current pool for Night 2 of the WWE Draft on Monday’s RAW.

Below are Draft picks and free agents from The SmackDown LowDown:

1. The Viking Raiders (Erik, Ivar) and Valhalla go to RAW from SmackDown

2. Dexter Lumis stays on RAW

3. Candice LeRae stays on RAW

4. Maximum Male Models (Maxxine Dupri, Mansoor, Mace) stay on RAW

5. Hit Row (Top Dolla, Ashante “Thee” Adonis, B-Fab) stays on SmackDown

6. Omos (with MVP) is now a free agent

7. Mustafa Ali is now a free agent

8. Dolph Ziggler is now a free agent

9. Von Wagner is now a free agent

10. Lacey Evans stays on SmackDown

11. Natalya goes to RAW from SmackDown

12. Apollo Crews goes to RAW from NXT

13. Chelsea Green and Sonya Deville go to RAW from SmackDown

14. Zoey Stark goes to RAW from NXT

15. JD McDonagh goes to RAW from NXT

The following Night 1 picks were made during last night’s live SmackDown:

* ROUND 1: The Bloodline (Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns, Solo Sikoa, Paul Heyman) stays on SmackDown, Cody Rhodes stays on RAW, RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair goes to SmackDown from RAW (title to be decided), Becky Lynch stays on RAW

* ROUND 2: The Street Profits (Montez Ford, Angelo Dawkins) go to SmackDown from RAW, Imperium (WWE Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER, Ludwig Kaiser, Giovanni Vinci) goes to RAW from SmackDown, WWE Hall of Famer Edge goes to SmackDown from RAW, Matt Riddle stays on RAW

* ROUND 3: Bobby Lashley goes to SmackDown from RAW, Drew McIntyre goes to RAW from SmackDown, The O.C. (AJ Styles, Luke Gallows, Karl Anderson, Mia Yim) goes to SmackDown from RAW, The Miz stays on RAW

* ROUND 4: Damage CTRL (Bayley, IYO SKY, Dakota Kai) goes to SmackDown from RAW, Shinsuke Nakamura to RAW from SmackDown, NXT Women’s Tag Team Champions Isla Dawn and Alba Fyre go to SmackDown from NXT, NXT Women’s Champion Indi Hartwell goes to RAW from NXT

It’s not clear if Draft picks will be announced during RAW Talk on Monday night, but the following names are eligible to be drafted on Monday’s live RAW episode:

* Akira Tozawa

* Alpha Academy (Otis, Chad Gable)

* Angel Garza and Humberto Carrillo

* Asuka

* WWE United States Champion Austin Theory

* Baron Corbin

* Braun Strowman and Ricochet

* Brock Lesnar

* Bronson Reed

* Cedric Alexander and Shelton Benjamin

* Charlotte Flair

* Dana Brooke

* Elias

* Emma

* Johnny Gargano

* Karrion Kross (with Scarlett)

* Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn

* LA Knight

* WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez

* Nikki Cross

* Piper Niven

* SmackDown Women’s Champion Rhea Ripley

* Rick Boogs

* Riddick Moss

* Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler

* Seth Rollins

* Shotzi

* Tamina Snuka

* Tegan Nox

* The Brawling Brutes (Sheamus, Ridge Holland, Butch)

* The Judgment Day (Finn Balor, Damian Priest, Dominik Mysterio)

* The LWO (Rey Mysterio, Santos Escobar, Cruz Del Toro, Joaquin Wilde, Zelina Vega)

* The New Day (Kofi Kingston, Xavier Woods)

* The Usos (Jimmy Uso, Jey Uso)

* Trish Stratus

* Xia Li

* Select NXT Superstars

