WWE employees have been given a stock award valued at $3,000, according to Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics.

It was noted that not every employee received the stock award, but a large number of people did. The units of stock will vest next month.

As noted this past Friday, employees and staffers in different departments were told by WWE management that promotions and raises would not be given out moving forward. This left many employees upset. While there was no word on how this latest edict will last, the belief then was that the decision was made over the last several weeks out of financial prudence stemming from the Q4 and Full Year 2020 earnings report that was released on February 4.

There’s no word on if the stock award is related to the edict on promotions and raises.

