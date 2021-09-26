The latest edition of WWE The Bump is now available online, with the hosts taking a special look at today’s Extreme Rules pay per view from the SAP Center in San Jose California. Check it out below.

Speaking of Extreme Rules WWE has released the video packages hyping up the evening’s contests, which include Roman Reigns defending the Universal championship against Demon Balor in an extreme rules match, Charlotte Flair defending the Raw women’s championship against Alexa Bliss, and Becky Lynch defending the SmackDown women’s title against Bianca Belair. Check it out below.