WWE Extreme Rules to Feature a Bar Fight Match

A Bar Fight has been announced for WWE’s “The Horror Show at Extreme Rules” pay-per-view.
Jeff Hardy appeared for a MizTV segment during tonight’s SmackDown on FOX episode and accepted the challenge from Sheamus, which was relayed to Hardy by The Miz and John Morrison.
Hardy promised to put an end to Sheamus and move on once and for all. He also talked about his addiction and how he wants to be a beacon of light to other people who are struggling with the disease, proving to them that there is hope if you can stay sober. There’s no word yet on if the match will take place in an actual bar, but Miz joked that Hardy will have “home field advantage” in a bar.
WWE’s 2020 “The Horror Show at Extreme Rules” pay-per-view takes place on July 19 from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, FL. Below is the current card:
WWE Title Match
Dolph Ziggler vs. Drew McIntyre (c)
Ziggler to reveal stipulation at Extreme Rules.
RAW Women’s Title Match
WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion Sasha Banks vs. Asuka (c)
SmackDown Women’s Title Match
Nikki Cross vs. WWE Women’s Tag Team and SmackDown Women’s Champion Bayley (c)
WWE United States Title Match
MVP vs. Apollo Crews (c)
Wyatt Swamp Fight
WWE Universal Champion Braun Strowman vs. Bray Wyatt
Eye For An Eye Match
Rey Mysterio vs. Seth Rollins
Bar Fight
Jeff Hardy vs. Sheamus
"You can tell @WWESheamus I accept."
Will we see @JEFFHARDYBRAND vs. #TheCelticWarrior in a BAR FIGHT?!?! #SmackDown pic.twitter.com/YI2jlhu9cl
— WWE (@WWE) July 11, 2020
Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.
