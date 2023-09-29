WWE’s next premium live event, Fastlane, will take place on Saturday, October 7, 2023, at the Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, IN. So far, only two matches have been announced.

John Cena will face Solo Sikoa & Jimmy Uso in a handicap match, while WWE World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins will defend his title against Shinsuke Nakamura in a last man standing match.

This will be Cena’s first PLE match since WrestleMania 39, where he lost to then-United States Champion Austin Theory. More matches will be announced in the coming week.

According to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, WWE Fastlane has officially sold out with 11,548 tickets.