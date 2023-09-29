WWE will be going to Saudi Arabia for a premium live event in November. This will be the second WWE show in the country as part of their long-term agreement with the Saudi government.

According to Dave Meltzer in the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, WWE’s touring schedule indicates that there will not be a live SmackDown the night before the Saudi show on November 4th.

Instead, they will air a live SmackDown on October 27 and then tape the November 3rd show on the same night in Milwaukee.

As previously reported, Roman Reigns is scheduled to defend his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at this upcoming premium live event.