Kurt Angle gave his thoughts on various topics on the latest episode of his Kurt Angle Show.

During it, the WWE Hall Of Famer talked about working with Kevin Nash in TNA and more. Here are the highlights:

On wrestling Kevin Nash:

“He was a great big guy. I really enjoyed working with him. I didn’t work with him quite a bit and not that much. You have to remember at one point, Kevin had bad knees, okay? And for him to be able to do what he did with those bad knees, it was pretty remarkable. I mean, he is an incredible athlete for his size. A very good mind for the business. Yeah. He’s always smart about that. Everything he did, you had to have a reason for doing what you were going to do in your match. Okay? Everything had to make sense with Kevin, okay? You had to have incredible psychology if you wanted to have a match with him.”

On Booker T with his accent:

“The accent. Oh yeah, he was priceless. I mean, he was hilarious. Funny. We were laughing after the pre-tapes like he would do the shit. And then when we’d say cut, everybody would start laughing because Booker was so damn funny. I mean, you couldn’t keep a straight face.”

If you use any portion of the quotes from this article, please credit the Kurt Angle Show with an h/t to Wrestling Headlines for the transcription.