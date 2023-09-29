Booker T gave his thoughts on various topics on his latest Hall Of Fame podcast.

During it, the WWE Hall Of Famer talked about the downfall of Hit Row and what WWE will do with B-Fab & Ashante “Thee” Adonis following Top Dolla’s release. The group was brought back last year except for Swerve Strickland, who is now in AEW after they were released due to budget cuts.

“I don’t think they’re going to continue as Hit Row. I think they might as well dismantle that thing because I think when they lost Swerve, I think that was the one they lost the group. That was the glue. I really do. Like, I was talking about Swerve and I was talking about how impressed I was with Sir Swerve as far as him being a lyricist himself. Didn’t know he was a rapper, but he sounded just as good as top dollar. He was definitely one of those guys that you looked at totally differently when you saw him in that group. And the thing is, you saw Swerve as the leader of that group. I could be wrong, but that’s the way I felt. I felt swerve was the glue that kept that thing together. Now, you know, bringing them back. I thought that was cool because, again, everybody needs everybody. Get that paper, baby. Everybody needs that paper. But, one thing about it, as hard as it is to get back there, man, it’s so much harder to stay there. So. And when I talked about Top Dollar as far as being a guy that I really feel like he’s if he taps into what he’s good at, I really think Top Dollar is going to be alright because the dude is good with the pen and paper. He really is so Top Dollar. Keep doing your thing, man. Keep doing your thing as well as you want to come to reality wrestling. We got a spot for you.”

If you use any portion of the quotes from this article, please credit the Hall of Fame with an h/t to Wrestling Headlines for the transcription.