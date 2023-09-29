Ted Dibiase recently talked about a wide range of topics on his Everybody’s Got a Pod. Here are the highlights:

On his WWE travel schedule:

“It’s not like today. Today, all the talent wrestle maybe four days a week, Friday, Saturday, Sunday, Monday, and Friday night. Smackdown Saturday, Sunday on the road, Monday Night Raw. And they go home. That wasn’t the case when I was wrestling. It was every day. Every day. There were no days off; your day off would be when you would get a break. Maybe you’d do a three-week tour, and everybody goes home for a week. But you’re not really going home for a week because your first day off, your first day off, you’re spending half that day getting home and your last day off. You’re spending half that day getting to the next town you’re going to. My goodness. So, yes, you’re really only off five full days a month. That was brutal.”

On The Rock’s work:

“I’m trying to think which WrestleMania it was because I know that’s the only reason I was back. I was back because it was WrestleMania and we were back in the back and I was walking in the dressing room or something. And then I looked up and I saw him and we spotted each other and he smiled and came over and shook my hand. He’s just one of those guys that the whole time he was around, I wasn’t anywhere around. I wasn’t doing anything with the WWF or anybody else at that. When Rock was in the WWF, became a star, got big, I wasn’t there for any of it.”

If you use any portion of the quotes from this article, please credit Everybody’s Got a Pod with an h/t to Wrestling Headlines for the transcription.