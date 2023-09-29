Jim Ross recently talked about a wide range of topics on his Grilling JR podcast.

The WWE Hall of Famer discussed Bryan Danielson’s importance to AEW during it.

“Anything, for example. That’s why he’s such an amazing human being, and he’s probably the most valuable player in AEW right now, at least in my opinion. Not that we don’t have other MVPs, but he’s really taken a huge leadership role, and that’s why I’m so blessed to be on collision course because that’s that Bryan Danielson show, right? And it’s great because he adds maturity and ideas, a spirit esprit de corps. He’s very, very important to everything that we do on Saturday night especially. So he really, Bryan, is one of the best. I don’t know who’s a better worker in the world than Bryan Danielson right now. Nobody. You know, So it’s lucky to have him. You know, we talk every Saturday. We talk about this or that or this idea or that idea. It’s just refreshing, a breath of fresh air.”