Tonight’s WWE SmackDown on FOX will air live from the Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, CA.

SmackDown will feature WWE United States Champion Rey Mysterio vs. Santos Escobar, a Grayson Waller Effect segment featuring Bobby Lashley and more.

John Cena, Asuka, Bianca Belair, Austin Theory, The Street Profits and The Brawling Brutes are advertised to appear.

WWE has announced the following card for tonight:

WWE United States Champion Rey Mysterio vs. Santos Escobar

Charlotte Flair vs. Bayley

Grayson Waller Effect featuring Bobby Lashley