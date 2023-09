The WWE NXT No Mercy 2023 premium live event goes down on Saturday from the Mechanic Banks Arena in Bakersfield, CA and will air on Peacock.

Here are the latest betting odds for the show, courtesy of Bet Online:

NXT Championship Match Winner

Carmelo Hayes (c) -150 (2/3)

Ilya Dragunov +110 (11/10)

NXT Women’s Championship Match Winner

Becky Lynch (c) -300 (1/3)

Tiffany Stratton +200 (2/1)

WWE NXT Tag Team Championship Match Winner

Tony D’Angelo & Stacks (c) -180 (5/9)

The Creed Brothers +275 (11/4)

Angel Garza & Humberto Carrillo +300 (3/1)

OTM +1000 (10/1

NXT North American Championship Match Winner

Dominic Mysterio (c) -250 (2/5)

Trick Williams +175 (7/4)

NXT Heritage Cup Match Winner

Noam Dar (c) -300 (1/3)

Butch +200 (2/1)

Singles Match Winner

Bron Breakker -200 (1/2)

Baron Corbin +150 (3/2)