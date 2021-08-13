A new trademark filing for WWE Hall of Famer Edge was made on August 9.

WWE filed to trademark “Earn Your Scars” earlier this week. The following use description was included with the USPTO (United States Patent & Trademark Office) filing:

“Clothing, namely, tops, shirts, jackets, sweatshirts, hoodies; outerwear, namely, coats; bottoms, pants, shorts, underwear, dresses, pajamas, lingerie, clothing ties, scarves, gloves, swimwear; Halloween and masquerade costumes; footwear, namely, shoes, sneakers, slippers, flip flops, boots; headwear, namely, hats, caps; wrist bands; bandanas; championship trophy belts”

Edge is set to challenge Seth Rollins at WWE SummerSlam on August 21.

