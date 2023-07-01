On June 27, WWE filed trademarks for Zeus and NYX with the United States Patent and Trademark Office for entertainment services such as wrestling exhibitions and performances by a professional wrestler and entertainer. The full description reads as follows:

Actor Tommy Lister. Jr. used the Zeus name for his WWE stint after appearing in the No Holds Barred 1989 movie, financed by WWE, with Hulk Hogan that led to him working four matches – a tag team match at SummerSlam, Traditional Survivor Series Elimination Tag Team Match, Steel Cage Match at No Holds Barred pay-per-view event, and the 1990 Royal Rumble Match.

In 1996, Zeus went to WCW in 1996 as Z-Gangsta, as part of The Alliance to End Hulkamania for a brief stint.