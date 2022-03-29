WWE filed to trademark names related to WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns last week.

USPTO (United States Patent & Trademark Office) records show that WWE filed to trademark “Tribal Chief” and “Acknowledge Me” on March 24.

The filing for “Tribal Chief” was for general pro wrestling/sports entertainment use as the following use description was included:

“Entertainment services, namely, wrestling exhibitions and performances by a professional wrestler and entertainer rendered live and through broadcast media including television and radio, and via the internet or commercial online service; providing wrestling news and information via a global computer network; providing information in the fields of sports and entertainment via an online community portal; providing a website in the field of sports entertainment information; fan club services, namely, organizing sporting events in the field of wrestling for wrestling fan club members; organizing social entertainment events for entertainment purposes for wrestling fan club members; providing online newsletters in the fields of sports entertainment; online journals, namely blogs, in the field of sports entertainment”

The “Acknowledge Me” filing was for general merchandise use. The following use description was included with the filing:

“Clothing, namely, tops, shirts, jackets, sweatshirts, hoodies; outerwear, namely, coats; bottoms, pants, shorts, underwear, dresses, pajamas, lingerie, clothing ties, scarves, gloves, swimwear; Halloween and masquerade costumes; footwear, namely, shoes, sneakers, slippers, flip flops, boots; headwear, namely, hats, caps; wrist bands; bandanas; championship trophy belts”

Reigns is set to defend his title against WWE Champion Brock Lesnar in a Winner Takes All Title Unification bout this Sunday at WrestleMania 38.

