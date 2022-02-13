On February 8th, WWE applied to trademark the term “Superstore Axxess” with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO). Here is the description:

“G & S: Retail store services, on-line retail store services, mail order services featuring a wide variety of merchandise; advertising via electronic media and the internet; advertising and advertisement services; marketing and promotion services; arranging and conducting auctions; charitable services, namely, organizing and conducting volunteer programs and community service projects and raising public awareness; charitable services, namely, coordination of non-monetary contributions to charities and non-profits; organizing and conducting charity auctions for charitable fundraising purposes; contests and incentive award programs to promote the sale of products and services of others; distribution of publicity materials, namely, flyers, prospectuses, brochures, samples, particularly for catalogue long distance sales; event planning and management for marketing, branding, promoting or advertising the goods and services of others; Internet advertising services; magazine advertising; maintaining a registry of sports memorabilia and works of art; on-line advertising on computer communication networks; on-line advertising and marketing services; on-line auction services; organization of events, exhibitions, fairs and shows for commercial, promotional and advertising purposes; providing an internet website featuring news and information.”