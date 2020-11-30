According to PW Insider, WWE Hall of Famer D-Von Dudley from the Dudley Boyz is dealing with some health issues that were bad enough to make the former multi-time tag champion miss the last set of WWE tapings.

D-Von, who works as a producer for WWE, recently spoke about his health on the latest edition of his Table Talk podcast. Hear is what he had to say:

I’ve had some health issues but I’m hanging in there. I miss you guys. Hopefully I’ll be back soon. I gotta see what the doctors say but, it’s been a little rough, but I’ve been hanging in there, doing what I can.

We’ll keep you updated on D-Von’s condition.

(Thanks to Post Wrestling for the transcription)