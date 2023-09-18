WWE made employee cuts last Friday due to the merger with UFC after Endeavor acquired WWE. The companies have now become one under TKO Holdings Group.

The cuts were expected as there were duplicate departments, and it was more cost-efficient to merge them.

Jamie Horowitz, who was the Executive Vice President of Development and Digital, was let go, which was surprising since he had only joined in June 2021 due to WWE President Nick Khan bringing him in. He was previously working at DAZN as the Executive Vice President of Global Content.

Dave Meltzer noted on Wrestling Observer Radio that Horowitz wasn’t well-liked in WWE and was a negative hire when he first joined.