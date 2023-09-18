Kris Statlander retained the AEW TBS Title over Jade Cargill in a rematch from Double or Nothing on last week’s episode of Rampage, which marked Cargill’s last AEW match as she’s reportedly signed with WWE.
While speaking on Under The Ring before the match aired, Statlander talked about it.
“I’m glad the match finally happened. It’s something that I’ve been wanting for a while. There has been a lot of discourse about me not being a true champion, that it wasn’t a true open challenge that Mark put out. I feel there is a lot to prove, and we’re going to prove in this match. It’s not just about me, it’s about her also. It’s a special thing. It’s a very special match. It’s something we both wanted and a lot of people wanted to see. Going into it, we both had something to prove and it helps raise the stakes a little more. If you missed it, you should watch it.
