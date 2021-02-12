WWE officials reportedly held a major meeting that didn’t go so well today.

There was said to be a major meeting held within the company today, where many employees were told that they would not be provided promotions, bonuses or raises, according to Fightful Select. The meeting ended with several employees upset.

The meeting left low morale for those who were present. Employees from production, the WWE offices and other departments were involved, but this was not a talent or wrestler meeting.

There’s no word yet on why WWE isn’t providing pay raises or bonuses, and promotions, but we will keep you updated. The company recently announced record financial results for 2020. They also have the new Peacock – WWE Network deal, believed to be worth $1 billion over 5 years.

