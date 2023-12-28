Below are the full results to this evening’s WWE Holiday Tour House Show event from the TD Garden Arena in Boston, Massachusetts. (Thanks to Justin Barasso from Sports Illustrated for the video and results)

-Becky Lynch defeated Zoey Stark

-Kofi Kignston defeated Ludwig Kaiser

-Kayden Carter & Katana Chance retain the women’s tag titles over Piper Niven & Chelsea Green

-The Judgment Day retain the tag team titles over Jey Uso & Sami Zayn

-Ricochet defeated Bronson Reed

-Cody Rhodes defeated Dominik Mysterio in a Last Man Standing match

-R-Truth accepts challenge to knock Omos off his feet. He does not succeed due to MVP.

-Rhea Ripely retains the women’s title over Shayna Baszler and Ivy Nile

-Seth Rollins retains the world title over Shinsuke Nakamura & Drew McIntyre

Becky Lynch’s winning streak against Zoey Stark continues at the #WWEHolidayTour show in Boston pic.twitter.com/Kfwa0J1Kdv — Justin Barrasso (@JustinBarrasso) December 28, 2023

Kofi Kingston wins the match… and Steve Aoki smashes the cake in Ludwig Kaiser’s face pic.twitter.com/Q2OP2PlmwL — Justin Barrasso (@JustinBarrasso) December 28, 2023

With an outstanding finish, Kayden Carter and Katana Chance retain the women’s tag team titles pic.twitter.com/GJ23PjnPzp — Justin Barrasso (@JustinBarrasso) December 28, 2023

A slight change to tonight’s finish (Zayn ducked), but the result is the same: The Judgment Day retains the tag titles pic.twitter.com/b7UOhf5W0M — Justin Barrasso (@JustinBarrasso) December 28, 2023

A frog splash through a table, a Three Amigos, and three Cross Rhodes finishes a fantastic Cody Rhodes-Dom Mysterio match pic.twitter.com/ywlOeWHn6N — Justin Barrasso (@JustinBarrasso) December 28, 2023