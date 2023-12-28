The December 29, 2023, edition of AEW Rampage was taped on Wednesday from the Paycom Center in Oklahoma City. Below are the spoilers, courtesy of F4Wonline.com:

Chris Jericho cut a promo. It led to him mending things with Sammy Guevara, who came to the ring. They apologized to each other before hyping their 8-man tag team match at Worlds End.

Pure Rules Match for ROH Pure Championship: Wheeler Yuta (c) def. Matt SydalDanhausen came out, and Yuta attacked him. HOOK made the save.

Ruby Soho (with Saraya and Harley Cameron) def. Marina Shafir (with Nyla Rose) following a distraction from Cameron.

Orange Cassidy, Trent Beretta & Rocky Romero def. Top Flight (Dante & Darius Martin) & Action Andretti.