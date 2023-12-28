New ROH tag team champions were crowned on this evening’s AEW Dynamite from Orlando, Florida.

The Devil’s Masked men defeated MJF in a handicap match to capture the titles, ending MJF and Adam Cole (who is injured)’s reign that began back at All In at Wembley Stadium. Samoa Joe was set to team with MJF, but was attacked beforehand and couldn’t compete.

Except here’s the thing…Samoa Joe is a liar. The King of Television was temporarily working with The Devil and revealed that he was not hurt at all. He attacked MJF with a steel chair and hit a muscle buster, a final message ahead of his world title matchup against MJF at Worlds End.

It is still not known who The Devil, or his masked men, are.