AEW has announced two new matchups for this Saturday’s Worlds End pay-per-view.
Sting will team up with Darby Allin, Sammy Guevara, and Chris Jericho to battle Kyle Fletcher, Powerhouse Hobbs, Ricky Starks, and Big Bill.
Then, a 20-man Battle Royal will occur on the pre-show, with the winner earning a future shot at the TNT Championship.
Sting will be wrestling at WORLDS END!! #AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/tb4xsq3GSM
— (@WrestlingCovers) December 28, 2023
20-Man Battle Royale for a TNT Title Shot added to WORLDS END Zero Hour. #AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/XZjnI2dLms
— (@WrestlingCovers) December 28, 2023
AEW Worlds End takes place on December 30th from the Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Long Island, New York.
UPDATED LINEUP FOR WORLDS END:
AEW World Championship Match:
MJF (c) vs. Samoa Joe
AEW Women’s Championship Match:
‘Timeless’ Toni Storm (c) vs. Riho
AEW Tag Team Championship Match:
Ricky Starks & Big Bill (c) vs. Golden Jets (Kenny Omega and & Chris Jericho)
AEW TBS Championship Match:
Julia Hart (c) vs. Abadaon
No DQ Match for the AEW TNT Championship:
Christian Cage (c) vs. Adam Copeland
AEW Continental Classic Tournament Final:
Jon Moxley vs. Eddie Kingston
Sting, Chris Jericho, Darby Allin & Sammy Guevara vs. Big Bill, Ricky Starks, Kyle Fletcher & Powerhouse Hobbs
Keith Lee vs. Swerve Strickland
Miro vs. Andrade El Idolo
FTW Rules Match For The FTW Championship Pre-Show:
HOOK (c) vs. Wheeler Yuta
20-Man Battle Royal To Determine Future Challenger For The TNT Championship Pre-Show