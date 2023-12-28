AEW has announced two new matchups for this Saturday’s Worlds End pay-per-view.

Sting will team up with Darby Allin, Sammy Guevara, and Chris Jericho to battle Kyle Fletcher, Powerhouse Hobbs, Ricky Starks, and Big Bill.

Then, a 20-man Battle Royal will occur on the pre-show, with the winner earning a future shot at the TNT Championship.

20-Man Battle Royale for a TNT Title Shot added to WORLDS END Zero Hour. #AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/XZjnI2dLms — (@WrestlingCovers) December 28, 2023

AEW Worlds End takes place on December 30th from the Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Long Island, New York.

UPDATED LINEUP FOR WORLDS END:

AEW World Championship Match:

MJF (c) vs. Samoa Joe

AEW Women’s Championship Match:

‘Timeless’ Toni Storm (c) vs. Riho

AEW Tag Team Championship Match:

Ricky Starks & Big Bill (c) vs. Golden Jets (Kenny Omega and & Chris Jericho)

AEW TBS Championship Match:

Julia Hart (c) vs. Abadaon

No DQ Match for the AEW TNT Championship:

Christian Cage (c) vs. Adam Copeland

AEW Continental Classic Tournament Final:

Jon Moxley vs. Eddie Kingston

Sting, Chris Jericho, Darby Allin & Sammy Guevara vs. Big Bill, Ricky Starks, Kyle Fletcher & Powerhouse Hobbs

Keith Lee vs. Swerve Strickland

Miro vs. Andrade El Idolo

FTW Rules Match For The FTW Championship Pre-Show:

HOOK (c) vs. Wheeler Yuta

20-Man Battle Royal To Determine Future Challenger For The TNT Championship Pre-Show