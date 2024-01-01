There was a reason for the unique order of matches at the WWE Holiday Live Tour on Saturday night.

Mike Johnson of PWInsider.com is reporting that the structure of the show is another sign of the new regime behind-the-scenes in the company running things differently compared to Vince McMahon.

The WWE Holiday Live Tour stop at the Kia Forum in Los Angeles, CA. on Saturday night saw the card structured in a way to get talents done and out so they could head to the LAX airport for red-eye flights home.

This is something that likely would not have ever happened for anyone, outside of key top talents, under the Vince McMahon regime.

Apparently this is why the lineup saw the steel cage match and World Heavyweight title matches take place so early. It was all designed to thank the talents for a week of hard work by getting them home as soon as possible.