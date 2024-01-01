– Reports coming out of the WWE Holiday Live Tour show at the Kia Forum in Los Angeles, California on Saturday night insist the CM Punk vs. Dominik Mysterio match was a better bout than Punk vs. Dom from the WWE Holiday Live Tour show at Madison Square Garden in New York City. Lars Frederikson of the band Rancid, a longtime friend of Punk, was ringside for his match in L.A. last night.

– There is an internal expectation within WWE right now that Andrade El Idolo will be returning to the company for Monday night’s WWE Day 1 special edition of RAW. As noted, El Idolo finished up with AEW at the AEW Worlds End 2023 pay-per-view on Saturday night, losing to Miro.

– Charlotte Flair is scheduled for knee surgery around the January 1 – January 3 area, presumably in Birmingham, Alabama. As noted, she is expected to be out anywhere from six to nine months, which will keep her from working the Royal Rumble and WrestleMania shows.

