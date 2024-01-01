A new era is coming for All Elite Wrestling.

As seen at the AEW Worlds End 2023 pay-per-view on Saturday night in Long Island, New York, Samoa Joe defeated MJF to become the new AEW World Champion.

Fightful Select is reporting that one of the new changes on the horizon for the new AEW era is the debut of a newly redesigned AEW World Championship title belt.

Red Leather shared the image seen below of the new title belt, which features some alterations from the original one.

The belt was inspired by titles made for the AEW TaxSlayer bowl game.