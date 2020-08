Tonight’s WWE SmackDown on FOX episode opened up with a graphic in memory of WWE Hall of Famer “Bullet” Bob Armstrong.

Armstrong passed away at the age of 80 on Thursday.

WWE also released a tribute video looking at Armstrong’s career, which you can see below. WWE did not air the video during SmackDown, but it was tweeted out during the show.

