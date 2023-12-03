Below are the results from Saturday’s WWE house show from Allentown, PA at the PPL Center, courtesy of WrestlingBodySlam.com:

Shotzi defeated Bayley

Bobby Lashley & Angelo Dawkins defeated The O.C. (Luke Gallows & Karl Anderson)

Butch defeated Karrion Kross (w/ Scarlett)

Santos Escobar defeated Dragon Lee

Kofi Kingston defeated Ivar in a Viking Rules match

Austin Theory & Grayson Waller defeated Cameron Grimes & Odyssey Jones

WWE Women’s Title Match – IYO Sky (c) retains over Charlotte Flair

LA Knight & Kevin Owens defeated Jimmy Uso & Solo Sikoa