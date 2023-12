Below are the results from Saturday’s WWE NXT house show from Tampa, FL, courtesy of WrestlingBodySlam.com:

OTM (Bronco Nima & Lucien Price) defeated Hank Walker & Tank Ledger

Jaida Parker defeated Kennedy Rae Cummins

Gable Steveson defeated Brooks Jensen

Gigi Dolin defeated Brinley Reece

NXT Women’s Champion Lyra Valkyria & Kiyah Saint defeated Arianna Grace & Valentina Feroz

Duke Hudson defeated Riley Osborne

Gallus (Wolfgang, Mark Coffey & Joe Coffey) defeated Carmelo Hayes, Eddie Thorpe & Trey Bearhill

Blair Davenport defeated Kelani Jordan

NXT Tag Team Titles Match – Tony D’Angelo & Channing “Stacks” Lorenzo (c) (w/ Adrianna Rizzo) retain over Charlie Dempsey & Myles Borne (w/ Drew Gulak)