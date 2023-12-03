Tonight’s AEW Collision from Eerie, Pennsylvania featured three blue league matches in the first-ever Continental Classic tournament. Below are the results of those matches, as well as an update to the scoreboard in each league.

-Brody King defeated Claudio Castagnoli

-Andrade El Idolo defeated Daniel Garcia

-Swerve Strickland defeated Jay White

Blue League:

Bryan Danielson-3 points

Andrade El Idolo-3 points

Eddie Kingston-0 points

Brody King-6 points

Claudio Castagnoli-3 points

Daniel Garcia-0 points

Gold League:

Jon Moxley-6 points

Swerve Strickland-6 points

RUSH-3 points

Mark Briscoe-0 points

Jay Lethal-0 points

Jay White-3 points