Tonight’s AEW Collision from Eerie, Pennsylvania featured three blue league matches in the first-ever Continental Classic tournament. Below are the results of those matches, as well as an update to the scoreboard in each league.
-Brody King defeated Claudio Castagnoli
-Andrade El Idolo defeated Daniel Garcia
-Swerve Strickland defeated Jay White
Blue League:
Bryan Danielson-3 points
Andrade El Idolo-3 points
Eddie Kingston-0 points
Brody King-6 points
Claudio Castagnoli-3 points
Daniel Garcia-0 points
Gold League:
Jon Moxley-6 points
Swerve Strickland-6 points
RUSH-3 points
Mark Briscoe-0 points
Jay Lethal-0 points
Jay White-3 points