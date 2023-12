Below are the results from Saturday’s WWE house show from Bangor, ME at the Cross Insurance Center, courtesy of WrestlingBodySlam.com:

Sami Zayn & Jey Uso defeated NXT North American Champion Dominik Mysterio & JD McDonagh

Ricochet defeated Bronson Reed

Alpha Academy (Chad Gable & Otis) (w/ Maxxine Dupri) defeated Imperium (Ludwig Kaiser & Giovanni Vinci)

Nia Jax defeated Raquel Rodriguez

Cody Rhodes defeated Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champion Damian Priest

Omos (w/ MVP) defeated Akira Tozawa

Becky Lynch defeated Zoey Stark

WWE World Heavyweight Title Street Fight Match –Seth Rollins (c) retains over Shinsuke Nakamura