Below are results from Saturday’s WWE house show from Show Me Center in Cape Girardeau, MO, courtesy of Wrestling Bodyslam:

The Street Profits (Montez Ford & Angelo Dawkins) defeated Alpha Academy (Chad Gable & Otis)

Veer Mahaan defeated Robert Roode

Ezekiel defeated Ciampa

Rey Mysterio & Dominik Mysterio defeated The Miz & Theory

Street Fight: Bobby Lashley defeated MVP & Omos

Alexa Bliss defeated Nikki A.S.H.

Riddle defeated Seth Rollins

Raw Women’s Championship Triple Threat Match: Bianca Belair (c) defeated Becky Lynch and Asuka