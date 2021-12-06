Below are results from Sunday’s WWE house show from American Bank Center in Corpus Christi, Texas, courtesy of Fightful:

– Miz TV with RK-Bro is interrupted by The Dirty Dawgz.

– RK-Bro (Randy Orton & Matt Riddle) & Damian Priest def. The Dirty Dawgs (Dolph Ziggler & Robert Roode) & The Miz

– Seth Rollins def. Finn Balor

– WWE SmackDown Women’s Championship: Charlotte Flair (c) def. Sasha Banks

– Happy Corbin def. Rick Boogs

– WWE Raw Women’s Championship: Becky Lynch (c) def. Bianca Belair

– King Woods, Drew McIntyre & Rey Mysterio def. The Bloodline (Roman Reigns & The Usos: Jimmy Uso & Jey Uso)