New Japan Pro Wrestling issued the following press release announcing that Katsuyori Shibata will be making a major announcement at the December 15th Best of the Super Juniors/World Tag League finals.

The former IWGP NEVER Openweight champion was forced to retire from in-ring competition after suffering a severe head injury during his classic with Kazuchika Okada from Sakura Genesis from 2017, but Shibata has hinted at an in-ring return before, and even competed in a grappling exhibition with Zack Sabre Jr. at this year’s G1 Climax finale.

