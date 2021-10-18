Below are results from Sunday’s WWE house show from El Paso, Texas at the Don Haskins Center, courtesy of Wrestling Body Slam:

U.S Championship Match: Damien Priest (c) defeated Jinder Mahal

Shotzi & Tegan Nox defeated Natalya & Tamina

Raw Tag Team Championship Match: Randy Orton & Riddle (c) defeated Kofi Kingston & Xavier Woods

Rey Mysterio, Dominick Mysterio, Shinsuke Nakamura & Rick Boogs defeated Seth Rollins, Sami Zayn, Bobby Roode & Dolph Ziggler

Raw Women’s Championship Match: Charlotte Flair (c) defeated Sasha Banks, Rhea Ripley, and Bianca Belair

Roman Reigns & The Usos defeated Finn Balor & The Street Profits