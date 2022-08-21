Below are the results from Saturday’s WWE house show from Leon’s Center in Kingston, Ontario, Canada, courtesy of WrestlingBodySlam.com:

Asuka & Alexa Bliss defeated Bayley & Dakota Kai (w/ Iyo Sky)

Finn Balor (w/ Damian Priest) defeated Mustafa Ali

WWE 24/7 Title Match- Dana Brooke (c) vs. Tamina & Nikki ASH in a Triple Threat. The title changed hands to Nikki ASH, then to Tamina, then back to Dana Brooke

Theory defeated Dolph Ziggler. After the match, Kevin Owens comes to the ring and gives Theory a stunner. Both Kevin Owens and Trish Stratus celebrate by taking a selfie with Theory lying on the ground

The Street Profits defeated Alpha Academy

WWE Raw Women’s Title Match- Bianca Belair (c) retains over Iyo Sky (w/ Bayley & Dakota Kai) via DQ due to Bayley and Kai interference

Riddle defeated Seth Rollins in a Street Fight