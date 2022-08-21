One year ago today, CM Punk made his pro wrestling return after being away since 2014 and made his AEW debut.

It happened on a live episode of ‘The First Dance’ Rampage Show in his hometown of Chicago, Illinois.

Punk has since gone on to feud with MJF, Hangman Page, and more. The AEW World Heavyweight Champion posted the following on Instagram:

“One year ago began the best year of my professional career. Too many great moments, not enough space to post all the great pics. Rekindled passion, made new friends, reunited with old ones. Can’t stop smiling, won’t stop until the wheels fall off. Thank you most of all to all the fans who made it possible. I’m having the time of my life, as there’s a drive into deep left field by Castellanos and that’ll be a home run. And so that’ll make it a 4-0 ballgame.”